Lilly Wants Records From People Who Took Weight-Loss Knockoffs

(Bloomberg) -- Eli Lilly & Co. is asking people who took copies of its blockbuster weight loss drug to give the company access to their medical records as it continues to build a case against businesses selling the compounded drugs.

Compounding pharmacies have used a legal provision that allows them to make knockoff versions of Lilly’s Zepbound and Mounjaro while they are in a shortage. While Lilly has raised questions about the quality of those products, and some state inspections have found worrisome practices, the pharmacies say they are following the law and helping Americans get medicines they need.

“We recently learned that you took one of our products from a compounded pharmacy,” Lilly wrote in a letter viewed by Bloomberg News. “We would appreciate if you could complete the enclosed form and sign the Authorization for Release of Medical Information so that we can obtain more details from the treating physician around your experience.”

A spokesperson for Lilly confirmed the authenticity of the letter, saying it’s part of the company’s ongoing efforts to monitor and evaluate safety of its medicines. It sometimes contacts people who have previously been in touch with the company, a spokesperson said, without providing additional details.

Lilly and rival Novo Nordisk A/S, whose drugs are also in short supply, have taken a number of actions against medical spas, doctors and compounding pharmacies that sell or promote copycat versions of their products. Many pharmacies and telehealth companies continue to offer the medicines, relying on the federal law that allows compounding of such drugs when they’re in short supply.

The Food and Drug Administration has listed an ongoing shortage of Lilly’s medicines since December 2022. Recently, supply of the drugs has been getting better, and Lilly Chief Executive Officer Dave Ricks says he expects them to officially come out of shortage very soon.

In the meantime, he thinks the FDA should be doing more to stop the proliferation of compounded weight-loss drugs.

Compounders are “using foreign material that’s uninspected, unapproved and of unknown quality and purity,” Ricks said in an interview, without providing documentation of those claims. “We’re going after this with our legal tools, we send letters to people and threaten them. We can challenge the physicians who are doing the prescribing.”

Compounding pharmacies have said that they make high-quality drugs using real ingredients from legitimate suppliers, and that they play an important role providing medicines when the FDA-approved versions are in short supply.

