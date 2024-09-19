Ocado Retail Lifts Sales Guidance After Bumper Quarter

(Bloomberg) -- Ocado Group Plc’s online grocery business lifted its revenue guidance for the year after a strong third quarter for the retailer, a favorite of England’s middle classes.

The joint venture between Ocado and Marks & Spencer Group Plc said Thursday that full-year revenue will grow by the low double digits, compared with previous guidance of single digit percentage growth. Shares in Ocado Group rose 17% in early London trading, although they have fallen more than 45% since the beginning of the year.

Ocado Retail Ltd. struggled after the pandemic as shoppers returned to physical stores but has bounced back in 2024. It’s been the UK’s fastest-growing grocer for seven straight months this year, according to market research company Kantar.

Sales at Ocado’s grocery delivery service rose nearly 16% to £658 million ($871 million) in the third quarter from a year earlier, beating a Bloomberg compiled consensus of £616 million. Its weekly orders grew by close to 15% compared with last year.

Ocado Retail may be shooting the lights out on sales but the online joint venture remains weak on profits, according to Clive Black, an analyst at Shore Capital. He said the results were “good news in many respects but also tempered by the reality that positive operational gearing is yet to come.”

Ocado Retail accounts for most of the revenue of Ocado Group, However, Marks & Spencer has withheld a payment to Ocado related to the performance of the joint venture.

