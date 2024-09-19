Olive Garden Owner Darden Jumps on Sales Recovery, Uber Delivery

A customer carries an Olive Garden shopping bag in front of a restaurant in Pittsburg, California, US, on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022. Darden Restaurants Inc. is scheduled to release earnings figures on December 16. Photographer: David Paul Morris/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Darden Restaurants Inc. shares rose after the Olive Garden owner announced a new delivery partnership with Uber Technologies Inc. and said sales have continued to improve since July, signaling it’s succeeding at attracting cash-strapped consumers into its eateries.

The recovery led to Darden maintaining its full-year guidance despite a “significant” drop in customers in July, according to a statement Thursday. Revenue for the first quarter was $2.76 billion, lower than analysts expected.

Darden plans to offer nationwide delivery for Olive Garden through a partnership with Uber by May next year. A pilot at a limited number of stores is planned for late this year.

The deal signals the restaurant chain is trying to expand its reach as it battles a spending pullback, especially among low-income consumers who are worried about inflation and job security.

Darden shares rose as much as 12% in early trading in New York.

The difficult July saw Darden’s comparable sales fall 1.1% in the first quarter compared to the same period last year, with Olive Garden down 2.9%.

