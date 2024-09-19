Swedish Lender SEB Starts Search for New CFO as Yazdi Leaves

A SEB bank branch in Old Riga, the historical center of Riga. Riga, Latvia, January 10, 2017.

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish bank SEB AB has started a process to find a new finance boss after Masih Yazdi decided to leave his position after six years.

Chief Financial Officer Yazdi will remain at the lender until March 2025, according to a statement on Thursday. The bank’s shares pared gains after the announcement, advancing 0.6% as of 2:53 p.m. in Stockholm, compared with a gain of 1.3% before.

Yazdi, born in 1980, joined the Stockholm-based lender in 2013 as a banks research analyst, according to his LinkedIn profile. Prior to that he held a number of analyst positions at Credit Suisse, Erik Penser and Sweden’s Financial Supervisory Authority.

“Masih has been instrumental in SEB’s value creation and accelerated efforts to future proof the bank,” Chief Executive Officer Johan Torgeby said in the statement.

