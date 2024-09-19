TD Names Chun CEO as Masrani to Retire Amid US Investigation

Grant White, portfolio manager and investment advisor at iA Private Wealth, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss U.S. bank stocks vs. Canadian as well as the latest on TD Bank.

(Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank said Chief Executive Officer Bharat Masrani will retire in April and Raymond Chun will take the top job, as the bank grapples with investigations by the Department of Justice and financial regulators into lapses of money-laundering controls at its US branches.

Chun, who’s currently head of TD’s Canadian retail division, will join the board and become chief operating officer on Nov. 1, Canada’s second-biggest bank said in a statement Thursday. He’ll officially become CEO on April 10.

Masrani has worked for Toronto-Dominion for decades and became CEO in 2014, but the end of his tenure has been marred by last year’s unraveling of the $13.4 billion deal to acquire US regional bank First Horizon Corp., the anti-money laundering probes and a slumping share price.

The core allegations are that Toronto-Dominion failed to catch money laundering and other financial crimes at several branches in the US, a division Masrani himself used to run. Numerous executives in legal and compliance roles have left the bank amid the fallout, and speculation that Masrani would also announce his exit has swirled for months.

