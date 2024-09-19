Wealthsimple unlikely to accept any big bank takeover offers, CEO says

Michael Katchen, CEO of Wealthsimple, joins BNN Bloomberg to reflect on the past 10 years for the company and their growth to $50 billion in assets under manage

After 10 years in operation, Wealthsimple CEO Michael Katchen says an initial public offering could be in the cards at some point in the future.

That was one of the takeaways from an interview Katchen sat down for with BNN Bloomberg recently.

The company now boasts more then 3 million Canadian users with $50 billion of assets under management. Almost half of those assets have been deposited just in the past 12 months. When asked what it took to get them there Katchen said “It’s taken scale, and it’s taken a commitment to using technology to automate so much of the back office that we can offer all of those savings back to our clients in the future.”

But Wealthsimple’s growth story hasn’t always been smooth sailing. In 2017 the company expanded its service to the United States, and later that same year made a move into the U.K. as well. But the expansion proved difficult, “I think the big learnings for us back then was, it’s hard to do too many things at once, especially as a new business”. In 2021 Wealthsimple sold its U.S. and U.K. books to focus on their Canadian business. When asked if they would ever attempt an expansion again Katchen said “our ambitions are bigger than Canada, but right now for the foreseeable future, we’re going to be focused here. Canada is a huge market, and we still have our work cut out for us”.

Canada’s banking sector has been ripe with consolidation over the past few years, when asked if there is any chance that Wealthsimple would consider an acquisition by one of the big banks, should the opportunity arise, Katchen said the company is “pretty committed to the independent path. I think we have the opportunity to build Canada’s leading financial institution in the years ahead.”

So if a merger or acquisition isn’t on the table for the now-profitable Wealthsimple, perhaps an IPO is? “I think that’s very much in the cards for us ... it’s not a focus for us right now, but I think that’s absolutely a path that we’ll be on,” Katchen said.

While he’s confident that his company has a bright future ahead of it no matter the path, he is less confident in the outlook for the next generation of Canadian financial services startups. On the topic of entrepreneurship and productivity in Canada he says, “I’m a deeply proud Canadian who is always worried about the future of Canada, if we want to maintain the prosperity that we have, we have an obligation to diversify our economy and add more innovation. We have some incredible operators and founders down the pipeline that are building great businesses, and we need more and more of it.”