Barclays Adds to Canada Hiring Spree With Ex-Citi Banker Davis

(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc has hired Ken Davis to lead its Western Canada operation, bulking up its dealmaking team in the heartland of the country’s energy and commodities sectors.

Davis was most recently at Citigroup Inc., where he was in charge of the bank’s business in Canadian natural resources and clean-energy transition. He’ll be based out of Barclays’ Calgary office. Prior to that, he worked for Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Barclays also snagged Greg Petit as head of infrastructure, power and utilities banking in Canada. He held a senior role in covering the same industries for BMO Capital Markets, where he worked for more than 18 years, according to his LinkedIn page. He’ll be based in Toronto.

Davis and Petit will both report to Ryan Voegeli, whom Barclays hired at the start of this year to rebuild a banking team that had been hit by a wave of departures that included Canada CEO Bruce Rothney. Last month, the bank announced the hiring of veteran Stephen Stewart as head of mergers and acquisitions execution for Canada.

“Greg and Ken will continue to build on our strong momentum in Canada by deepening our coverage of the infrastructure and energy transition sectors across North America as well as reinforcing our commitment to Western Canadian clients more broadly,” Geoffrey Belsher, chairman and country head for Barclays in Canada, said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Barclays announced the expansion of its investment-banking franchise in North America with two hires and a promotion in its industrial practice in the US. It hired Derek McNulty as global co-head of chemicals investment banking, Derek Davidson as head of Americas commercial, residential and industrials services and named Jared Itkowitz head of Americas transportation and logistics, according to a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

