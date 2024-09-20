European Luxury Selloff Deepens on Goldman, Jefferies Warnings

(Bloomberg) -- Shares of European luxury-goods makers are dropping again as analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Jefferies International Ltd. warned of further earnings pain to come amid unabating demand woes in China.

A basket of stocks tracked by Goldman slid as much as 3.2% to the lowest level since late 2022 after analysts at the bank predicted the industry will see no growth this year, down from a previous estimate of 5% expansion.

“We expect a difficult six months ahead,” analysts including Louise Singlehurst said in a note. “While stocks have priced in some weakness, we incrementally continue to see downside risks.”

Shares of companies that produce high-end clothing, handbags and jewelry — like Burberry Group Plc and LVMH — are slumping as investors lose patience waiting for Chinese shoppers to start traveling and splashing out again post-pandemic. Demand from other regions has also waned after an initial post-Covid spike.

Goldman’s luxury basket has fallen about 25% since mid-March, while the broader Stoxx Europe 600 Index has risen by about 2%.

Meanwhile, Jefferies cut its estimates for 2025 earnings before interest and tax to a level that’s 7% below consensus. Analyst James Grzinic downgraded Burberry and The Swatch Group AG to underperform, and cut LVMH’s price target by 13% to to 600 euros — the lowest among 36 brokers surveyed by Bloomberg.

LVMH shares dropped as much as 3.2% to 594.40 euros, while Burberry slid 5.1% and Swatch fell 3.8%.

