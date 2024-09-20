German Economy Only Expected to Resume Growth at End of Year

(Bloomberg) -- Germany’s economy will only start growing again toward year-end, while narrowly dodging a recession before that, according to analysts.

Respondents in a Bloomberg survey forecast stagnation in the three months through September, compared with 0.2% growth in a previous round. They see gross domestic product rising at that pace in the final quarter — down from 0.3% before.

Martin Belchev, an analyst at FrontierView, cautions that even with such a late-year pickup in activity, Europe’s biggest economy isn’t out of the woods.

“While we expect the market to see a mild recovery at the end of 2024 and in 2025, much of it will be cyclical, with downside risks remaining acute,” he said. “Easing automotive production through July and August, despite a decline in inventories, will further exacerbate downward pressures on growth, as the market continues to experience acute headwinds.”

Such a view is broadly in line with that of the Bundesbank, which said Thursday that output “could stagnate or decline slightly again” in the third quarter, following a slight contraction in the second. It still doesn’t expect a deep economic slump, however.

Germany has been under the spotlight after falling behind its European peers — mainly owing to a prolonged manufacturing downturn. While weak demand in key export markets is partly to blame, the country is also battling structural problems that include high energy costs, adverse demographics and growing competition from China.

Economists surveyed still expect the rebound at the end of the year to be sustained into 2025. Such forecasts are mostly based on assumptions that rising incomes and slower inflation will eventually lead consumers to open their wallets.

The 20-nation euro area is forecast to grow by 0.3% this quarter and the same in the following two. After that, it’s predicted to expand by 0.4% every quarter until early 2026 — unchanged from the previous survey.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.