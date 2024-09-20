German Government Won’t Sell More Commerzbank Shares for Now

A Commerzbank AG bank branch near the company's headquarters, in the financial district of Frankfurt, Germany, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. Commerzbank is taking the precautionary move ahead of its engagement with UniCredit SpA, according to people familiar with the matter. Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The German government has decided not to sell any more shares in Commerzbank AG for the time being.

“At its meeting on Sept. 20, the interministerial steering committee responsible for key decisions of the Financial Market Stabilisation Fund decided that the FMS will not, until further notice, sell any additional shares following the partial sale of shares in Commerzbank AG on Sept. 10/11,” the finance agency said in a statement.

“This also includes sales related to any share buybacks by Commerzbank,” it said. “Commerzbank is a stable and profitable institute. The bank’s strategy is geared towards independence. The Federal government will accompany this until further notice by maintaining its shareholding.”

