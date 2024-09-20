Sumitomo Hires Juan Toro as CEO of Its Mexican Non-Bank Lender

(Bloomberg) -- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. hired Juan Toro as managing director and chief executive officer for its Mexican non-bank financial company.
Toro will partner with managing director and country head Alfredo Santillan and focus on expanding Sumitomo’s corporate internet-banking platform in Mexico, Carl Adams, SMBC America’s head of structured debt, wrote in a memo seen by Bloomberg News.
Toro was most recently at Atlantico Capital, and before that was a managing director at infrastructure project-finance advisory Astris Finance.
Sumitomo launched its Mexican sofom, a type of non-bank financial institution, in 2015 to focus on corporate and project finance following the expansion of Japanese car manufacturers and equipment suppliers in Latin America’s second-biggest economy. SMBC was a bookrunner on Mexico’s sale last week of a $1.5 billion bond to pay off its purchase of power plants from Spain’s Iberdrola SA.
