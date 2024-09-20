Sumitomo Hires Juan Toro as CEO of Its Mexican Non-Bank Lender

Signage for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp., a unit of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG), at one of the company's branch in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2024. SMFG is scheduled to release earnings on Feb. 1. Photographer: Kentaro Takahashi/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. hired Juan Toro as managing director and chief executive officer for its Mexican non-bank financial company.

Toro will partner with managing director and country head Alfredo Santillan and focus on expanding Sumitomo’s corporate internet-banking platform in Mexico, Carl Adams, SMBC America’s head of structured debt, wrote in a memo seen by Bloomberg News.

Toro was most recently at Atlantico Capital, and before that was a managing director at infrastructure project-finance advisory Astris Finance.

Sumitomo launched its Mexican sofom, a type of non-bank financial institution, in 2015 to focus on corporate and project finance following the expansion of Japanese car manufacturers and equipment suppliers in Latin America’s second-biggest economy. SMBC was a bookrunner on Mexico’s sale last week of a $1.5 billion bond to pay off its purchase of power plants from Spain’s Iberdrola SA.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.