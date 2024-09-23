Commerzbank Stock Drops as Germany Halts Further Share Sales

A Commerzbank AG office in Berlin, Germany, on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024. Commerzbank is expected to release earnings Aug. 7.

(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG dropped after Germany said it won’t sell any more shares in the lender, a move signaling its opposition to any takeover by Italian rival UniCredit SpA.

Shares of Germany’s second-largest lender declined as much as 6% in early trading on Monday. The government “will not, until further notice, sell any additional shares,” the agency responsible for sales said in a statement Friday. “This also includes sales related to any share buybacks”

UniCredit bought a 4.5% stake from the government this month and disclosed an overall holding of 9%, making the Italian lender the second-largest holder of Commerzbank. UniCredit’s Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel subsequently said he’s considering a full takeover.

Commerzbank “is a stable and profitable institute,” the German government said. “The bank’s strategy is geared toward independence.”

