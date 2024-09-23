DHL Group Targets 50% Jump in Revenue by 2030 With New Strategy

DHL delivery wagons in the loading bay at a Deutsche Post sorting office in Berlin, Germany.

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Post AG, which trades as DHL Group, announced a new strategy aimed at boosting revenue by 50% by 2030 through a raft of growth initiatives.

The German logistics company said it would pivot its businesses toward areas such as specialized delivery of scientific and new energy goods, markets that are expected to grow faster than the economy. The company said it also plans to simplify its structure, putting its e-commerce and postal businesses on an independent legal footing.

The company will focus on “fast-growing” business areas, company Chief Executive Officer Tobias Meyer said in a statement.

Known for its global courier, parcel, and express mail services, the DHL group has positioned itself as a key player in international trade and supply chain management. Over the past decade, DHL has increasingly focused on e-commerce and sustainable delivery solutions, riding the wave of demand in online shopping and green logistics.

DHL’s strategy to target specialized logistics reflects broader trends in that industry, where companies are increasingly prioritizing niche markets like shipping time-sensitive medical items.

