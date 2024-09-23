European Banks Are Factoring Climate Risks Into Loans, ECB Says

A submerged road sign during flooding on the Oder River in central Wroclaw, Poland, on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2024. The Polish and Czech economies will take a knock and government coffers are going to get more stretched all while ministers try to move quickly to demonstrate they are on top of the crisis.

(Bloomberg) -- European banks are factoring climate risks into the terms of mortgages they grant, although they don’t fully grasp the potential costs, according to their top regulator.

The European Central Bank found that loans secured by real estate in “high climate risk areas” were more expensive than loans with the same characteristics in “safer” regions.

The ECB is pushing lenders to prepare for potential losses from extreme weather or for the possibility that corporate clients that don’t adapt to climate risk may go out of business. The fallout from so-called physical risks has been on display in eastern and central Europe this month following severe flooding.

Properties in areas that are prone to such hazard events “are increasingly vulnerable and could see a decrease in their collateral value,” Frank Elderson, an executive board member at the ECB, told bankers and journalists on Monday in Frankfurt.

While lenders take such risks into account, the effect is “economically small,” he said. “It seems that the climate-related risk is still under-priced by the average bank.”

The findings are part of a paper the ECB will publish in the coming weeks, Elderson said.

