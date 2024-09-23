Italy Grows Annoyed as Germany Criticizes Moves on Commerzbank

(Bloomberg) -- Italian government officials are growing frustrated at Germany’s opposition to a potential takeover of Commerzbank AG by Milan-based UniCredit Spa, threatening to disrupt the delicate diplomatic relations between Berlin and Rome.

Officials in Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s administration have privately criticized the fact that Berlin advocates for more European integration, and then comes out against a possible takeover of Frankfurt-based Commerzbank, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

Some in Rome have also expressed frustration at UniCredit Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel for being overly aggressive in his bid for the German bank, said the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. They are worried that it could affect relations between the two countries.

A spokesperson from the Italian government didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment on Germany’s stance on a takeover. A spokesperson from UniCredit declined to comment.

UniCredit disclosed earlier Monday that it had entered into derivative contracts that would allow it to raise its Commerzbank stake to around 21%, from 9% previously. That effectively makes UniCredit the largest shareholder ahead of the German government and puts it on course for a takeover.

“Unfriendly attacks, hostile takeovers are not a good thing for banks, which is why the German government has taken a clear position here and made it very clear that we do not consider this to be an appropriate course of action,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in New York on Monday.

The fomenting dispute between the two countries comes just two weeks after former European Central Bank President Mario Draghi called for greater integration of the European Union’s capital markets, warning that the bloc “must genuinely fear for our self-preservation.”

“Italy is often asked to open the doors to privatizations, to the presence of foreigners,” Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani told CNBC on Monday. “We must be truly pro-European, I believe in the internal market, Unicredit did well to make those purchases.”

Still, the deal appears to have at least some backing from lawmakers in Germany. Frank Schaeffler, a member of the finance and budget committee in the German parliament, said in a statement to Bloomberg that it was “crucial” that Berlin reduce its holdings in Commerzbank to allow for a sale.

“If a European bank wants to increase its presence in Germany, then that is a good thing,” Schaeffler said.

--With assistance from Kamil Kowalcze, Michael Nienaber and Sonia Sirletti.

