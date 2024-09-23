SocGen Names Barclays’ Enrico Chiapparoli as Italy Country Head

Employes arrive at Society Generale SA headquarters in the La Defense business and financial district at sunrise in Paris, France, on Wednesday Nov. 2, 2022. France's inflation quickened more than expected in October, reaching a record 7.1%., but due to efforts to restrain energy costs, it remains one of the lowest in western Europe. Photographer: Nathan Laine/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA has hired Barclays Plc banker Enrico Chiapparoli as its Italy country head, navigating a leadership transition in the eurozone’s third-largest economy.

Chiapparoli, who has more than 30 years’ experience in investment banking, will start at Societe Generale on Nov. 11, according to a statement Monday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. He will supervise the firm’s global banking and investor solutions in Italy, succeeding Alessandro Gumier, who will retire by the end of 2024.

Bloomberg News previously reported that Societe Generale was in talks to poach Chiapparoli for a senior role in Milan.

Chiapparoli is leaving Barclays just a few months after being appointed co-head of industrials for Europe, the Middle East and Africa. He has served as chief executive officer of Barclays Italy and previously led its EMEA automotive group.

The banker joined Barclays in 2016 from CMC Capital, an independent corporate finance boutique, where he was a partner. Chiapparoli earlier worked at Bank of America Merrill Lynch for nearly 20 years, eventually becoming its head of Italy investment banking and chairman of the firm’s EMEA automotive group.

