Boeing Gives Union Additional Time to Vote on Latest Offer

Workers with picket signs outside the Boeing Co. manufacturing facility during a strike in Everett, Washington, on Sept. 13.

(Bloomberg) -- Boeing Co. gave workers additional time to consider a revised contract offer after union officials blasted what they called an unrealistic and disrespectful proposal by the planemaker.

The aerospace giant has reached out to the union to extend an initial company-imposed deadline that sought ratification by the end of the day on Sept. 27. Union officials have said they had no plans to hold a vote within that time frame.

“This strike is affecting our team and our communities, and we believe our employees should have the opportunity to vote on our offer that makes significant improvements in wages and benefits,” Boeing said Tuesday. Boeing didn’t specify a new ratification deadline in its statement.

The move marks an attempt by Boeing to ease frustrations among roughly 33,000 International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers members who walked off the job on Sept. 13.

Union officials were blindsided by Boeing’s surprise offer announced on Monday, which the company said was contingent upon being approved by members just days later. IAM District 751 President Jon Holden said Monday the union had no intention of putting the offer before rank-and-file members for a vote because doing so isn’t feasible on such short notice, he said.

Holden also cautioned the offer falls short of what his members need.

For Boeing, resolving the strike swiftly is critical to avoid further damage to its already strained finances. The company is burning through cash each day that its jetliner factories near Seattle remain idle and is in danger of losing its investment grade credit ratings.

The planemaker’s shares were little changed as of 3:29 p.m. in New York. The stock has declined about 40% this year, the second-worst performance in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

