China to Boost Capital at Mega Banks for First Time in a Decade

Chinese one-hundred yuan banknotes arranged in Hong Kong, China, on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022.

(Bloomberg) -- China is planning to recapitalize its biggest commercial lenders for the first time in more than a decade, seeking to strengthen the industry battling with record low margins, sinking profits and rising bad debt.

At a rare press conference on Tuesday, authorities flagged they will increase the core tier 1 capital at its six major commercial banks, along with a slew of other measures to shore up the real estate market and the economy.

“Capital will be injected to different banks in turns and with different policies,” said Li Yunze, minister of the National Financial Regulatory Administration, without giving more details. The regulator will urge big banks to enhance capital management capabilities and strengthen operations to better serve as a driving force for the real economy, he said.

Authorities on Tuesday announced a major stimulus push to shore up growth. That included lowering how much banks need to hold in reserves and a cut to the key policy rate. Regulators also unveiled they will lower mortgage rates and ease down payment requirements on second-home purchases.

Li said that it has become necessary to add capital through various internal and external channels. It would be the first time since 2008 that authorities have injected capital into one of its big banks and the first time since they all became public companies.

Large commercial banks, Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd. and Agricultural Bank of China Ltd., have primarily relied on retained profits to increase capital. However, as they have continued to reduce fees and offer loan concessions, net interest margins have slid to record lows and profit growth has slowed.

The core tier 1 capital adequacy ratio of the six major state-owned banks has fallen slightly, but remains at an overall high level. On average, the ratio was 11.77% at the end of June, above the 8.5% level required for China’s systemically important banks.

The other big lenders include China Construction Bank Corp., Bank of Communications Co., Bank of China Ltd. and Postal Savings Bank of China Co.

ICBC gained 3.4% and Bank of China rose 2.5% in Hong Kong.

People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng said at the press conference that the new round of interest rate adjustments will have a neutral impact on bank profits and margins, given that more funding is freed up and deposit rates will follow suit.

Banks have resorted to multiple deposit rate cuts to mitigate the impact of lower loan rates. Combined profits at China’s commercial lenders rose 0.4% in the first half, the slowest pace since 2020, according to official data.

The sector’s net interest margins have continued to decline, hitting a record low of 1.54% at the end of June, well below the 1.8% threshold regarded as necessary to maintain reasonable profitability.

