Sanders Says Ozempic High Price Risks Lives in Tense Hearing

(Bloomberg) -- Novo Nordisk A/S Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen found himself struggling to defend the price of blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy in a congressional hearing Tuesday where Senator Bernie Sanders accused the drugmaker of prioritizing profits over American lives.

In a contentious back-and-forth with the Novo CEO at the outset of the hearing, the Vermont senator pressed Jorgensen on his indirect answers and refusal to respond to his questions. Sanders then called into question whether “from a moral perspective” he was bothered by the prospect that the high prices of its drugs used for weight loss and diabetes could ultimately lead to deaths.

“What I am asking you is, if you don’t act, 40,000 people a year could die? Is this acceptable to you?” said Sanders, chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.

More than 100 people packed into a hearing room on a rainy Washington morning to hear the Danish drugmaker’s chief face off with Sanders, the culmination of months of controversy over whether Novo is charging too much to treat the 40% of Americans with obesity. Jorgensen has cautioned that because of the way the US system is structured, cutting drugs’ list prices can actually make it harder for patients to obtain them.

In his opening remarks, Sanders countered that he had talked with major managers of drug benefit programs in the US, who said that they would not limit coverage if Novo reduced the list price of the drugs.

“I am delighted to announce today that I have received commitments in writing from all the major PBMs that if Novo Nordisk substantially reduces the list price for Ozempic and Wegovy, they would not limit coverage,” Sanders said.

UnitedHealth Group Inc., Cigna Group and CVS Health Corp., all operators of pharmaceutical benefit managers, committed to keeping the medicines on their preferred catalogue of covered drugs even if Novo cut their list prices, according to letters provided by Sanders’ office.

Affordable Access

Jorgensen said the drug benefits managers’ pledge was news to him. “Anything that will help patients get access to affordable medicine we’ll be happy to look into,” he said.

Because the benefit managers typically receive rebates from drug companies based on list prices, some industry players have removed medicines from their rolls when the list prices and related rebates fell, Jorgensen said, calling out the example of lower-priced insulin.

Crucially, the drug benefit companies pegged their comments about coverage to the actual cost to their business remaining the same. In the complicated US health-care system, if a list price drops, a drugmaker can effectively still offer the same price to a PBM by adjusting the discounts the manufacturer provides. Whether any savings are passed along to patients is hotly debated.

“Assuming the net price remains the same or lower, a manufacturer lowering a medicine’s list price would not lead to less favorable formulary placement,” UnitedHealth CEO Andrew Witty said in a letter to Sanders.

Novo shares were little changed at the close in Denmark. The company didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

--With assistance from Rthvika Suvarna.

(Updates with comments from PBMs, hearing in second section)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.