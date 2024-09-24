Singapore’s Total Population Rises 2% to Cross 6 Million in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s total population rose 2% to reach 6.04 million as at June 2024, mainly due to growth in non-residents.

The non-resident population, which includes foreign workforce, dependents and international students, climbed 5% to 1.86 million in June 2024, according to a report from the government.

The number of citizens increased by 0.7% to 3.64 million in June 2024 from 3.61 million a year ago. The citizen population continued to age, with 19.9% aged 65 and above in June 2024, compared to 12.4% in June 2014.

