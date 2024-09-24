Spirit Aero Probes Internal Records for Errors Since 2010

The Spirit AeroSystems factory in Wichita, Kansas, US, on Monday, July 1, 2024. Boeing Co. agreed to buy back Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. for $37.25 a share in an all-stock deal that values the supplier at $4.7 billion, unwinding a two-decade separation as the embattled US planemaker tries to fix its manufacturing defects. Photographer: Nick Oxford/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is probing and reviewing 14 years of internal records after discovering irregularities with paperwork for aircraft parts it manufactured, the company said Monday.

The Wichita, Kansas-based company said it “discovered a relatively small number of parts delivered where we are unable to produce valid Coordinate Measuring Machine reports, spanning several customer programs since 2010.”

Spirit Aero spokesman Joe Buccino said the aeroparts supplier had notified affected airline customers.

The aerospace industry relies on accurate record-keeping of every component which underpins the aviation and airline industry’s safety in operating planes and flying passengers.

A major supplier of Boeing Co. and Airbus SE, Spirit has grappled with the quality of its work on the factory floor. Manufacturing standards and practices are a key part of how a near brand-new Alaska Air 737 Max jet door blew out in January, triggering upheaval for Boeing and Spirit Aero alike.

Spirit, which was spun out of Boeing in 2005, is in the process of being reacquired by its former parent, while some jet parts production will taken on by Airbus.

Reuters, which first reported the matter, said the investigation had not uncovered any potential safety red flags.

