Deutsche Bank Investment Bank Seeing ‘Healthy’ Growth, CFO Says

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG is seeing quite “healthy” growth in the investment bank this quarter, with trading and origination and advisory both up from a year earlier, Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke said.

Fixed-income trading is growing in the mid-single digits, von Moltke said Wednesday at a conference organized by Bank of America Corp. The business of advising on deals and stock and bond issuance should grow around 15%, he said.

Shares of Deutsche Bank reversed losses on the comments, rising 1.4% at 10:09 a.m. in Frankfurt.

Von Moltke said in July that the third quarter was off to a good start in trading, and that “more directionality of the rate environment and maybe a little more volatility” should support the rates and currency business.

