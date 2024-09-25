Deutsche Bank to Stay on Sidelines as Unicredit Eyes Commerzbank

(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG Chief Financial Officer James von Moltke on Wednesday effectively ruled out getting involved with Commerzbank AG for now.

“I think that we still have work to do before we’re really positioned to participate in consolidation,” von Moltke said when asked at a financial conference about the lender’s potential interest in rival Commerzbank.

“To be honest, we stand to benefit a little bit, at least in the near term, from disruption of two of our competitors,” he added.

Italian lender UniCredit SpA has been building a major stake in Commerzbank over the past few weeks and said a full takeover is an option.

Deutsche Bank has been exploring options as it considers how — or whether — to react to a potential deal that would create a huge competitor in its home market, Bloomberg News has reported.

The bank has been analyzing the situation and discussion options, but Deutsche Bank is currently opposed to a takeover of its cross-town rival and may end up up doing nothing, people familiar with the matter have said.

