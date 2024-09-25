GM and Ford Fall as Morgan Stanley Warns Good Times Have Passed

(Bloomberg) -- Shares in General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. tumbled after Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas warned that cars are too expensive for US consumers and a price war in China will hurt the bottom line there.

Automakers face challenges in both markets. Even with interest rates falling the average monthly vehicle payment in the US exceeds $700 a month, which is keeping consumers from showrooms. Add in market share gains from Japanese and Korean automakers, and Jonas sees little upside.

Jonas estimates Chinese automakers are producing nearly 9 million units more than it sells locally, a fact that is squeezing prices and making the market unprofitable for all but a few players.

Car affordability in the US is “very stretched,” he wrote in a note to clients. “Industry structure has not changed. Inventory is at pre-Covid levels. Japanese, Korean and EV names are gaining share. Others are squeezed. US has all the burden with falling prices, falling mix, rising costs and lower share.”

GM shares dropped 5.6% at 10:56 am in New York and Ford fell 4.6%.

