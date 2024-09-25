Oil Holds Sharp Drop on Signs Libya May Soon Resume Production

An oil pump jack in Midland, Texas, US, on Thursday, March 2, 2023. Thousands of miles away from the turmoil on Wall Street, Midland, Texas that ranked No.1 in the US for inflation just over a year ago has since ceded that title  only to lay claim to a different one: the countrys pay-raise capital. Photographer: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied after declining the most in two weeks as Libya’s factions reached a “compromise” on leadership for the OPEC member’s central bank, opening the way to the return of some crude production.

Brent crude traded above $73 a barrel after tumbling 2.3% on Wednesday, with West Texas Intermediate below $70. Representatives from Libya’s rival eastern and western administrations “initialed an agreement” on steps for the bank’s board, with a signing ceremony to take place on Thursday, the United Nations said.

A stronger dollar also weighed on commodities such as oil priced in the currency. A Bloomberg gauge of the greenback rose by the most in three months on Wednesday as risk appetite abated in wider markets.

The potential revival in Libyan production comes as crude is set to close its worst quarter this year, hurt by the prospect of additional supply from OPEC+ and China’s dour economic outlook. Oil traders have this week shrugged off initial euphoria over Beijing’s announcement of a slew of stimulus measures due to their unclear impact on demand in the biggest importer, as well as data that showed higher consumption in the US.

US commercial inventories shrank by 4.5 million barrels last week, taking levels to the lowest since April 2022, data released on Wednesday showed. Stockpiles of gasoline and distillates, which includes diesel, also fell.

Meanwhile, the US and France will propose a three-week cease-fire between Israel and Hezbollah in Lebanon, part of a bid to clear the way for negotiations and avert an all-out war in the region.

