Population Growth Slows in Canada for First Time Since 2020

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s rapid population growth is winding down as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government cuts down on immigration.

An estimated 250,000 people were added in the three months to July 1, representing a quarterly growth rate of 0.6%, Statistics Canada reported Wednesday in Ottawa. It marks the first time since 2020 that quarterly growth has been slower than the same period a year earlier. The rate was 0.8% in the second quarter of 2023.

Canada had seen record population gains after pandemic travel restrictions eased. The country added more than 2.35 million since mid-2022 — that’s roughly the equivalent of Houston’s population. While rapid population growth had helped buoy the economy, pressures on housing costs and public services led to sharp declines in support for immigration and Trudeau, forcing him to pull the welcome mat away from some newcomers.

Since the start of this year, his government has been rolling out measures to slow down new arrivals of temporary residents, including annual limits on international student enrollments and tighter restrictions for hiring foreign workers. Still, economists expect these curbs to bring population increases closer to levels near historical averages in a few years, with slow and gradual changes in the near term.

