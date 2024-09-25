SocGen Plans New California Office, Hires Ex-UBS Banker Jansen

Signage on the exterior of the Societe Generale SA bank headquarters in the La Defense business district of Paris, France, on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024. Societe Generale plans to cut about 900 jobs at its French head office as part of Chief Executive Officer Slawomir Krupas plan to cut costs and strengthen capital.

(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA hired John Jansen as the bank’s West Coast co-head with responsibility for technology, media and telecommunications investment banking, according to people familiar with the move.

Jansen, UBS Group AG’s former head of technology mergers and acquisitions, will be based out of the French bank’s planned Menlo Park, California, office, the people said, asking for anonymity to discuss an appointment that isn’t yet public. He’ll report to Krzysztof Walenczak, head of investment banking in the Americas, and Jeff Mortara, head of technology investment banking and global co-head of equity capital markets.

Jonathan Weinberger will relocate to California from New York and co-head Societe Generale’s West Coast efforts with Jansen, one of the people said.

A SocGen spokesman declined to comment.

Before joining UBS, Jansen worked at Mizuho Americas and RBC Capital Markets, his LinkedIn profile shows.

Global banks have been trying to broaden their investment-banking footprints in California beyond San Francisco and Los Angeles. UBS, for instance, this year opened a Menlo Park office on Sand Hill Road, a hub for venture capital firms.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.