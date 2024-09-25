Star Wins A$200 Million Lifeline in Bid to Keep Sydney License

The Star complex, operated by Star Entertainment Group Ltd., in Sydney, Australia, on Tuesday, Sept.3, 2024. Star Entertainment Groups future hangs in the balance after an inquiry found the company had suffered from dysfunctional leadership, questionable ethics and culture, and remains unfit to operate its Sydney casino.

(Bloomberg) -- Star Entertainment Group Ltd. won a new A$200 million ($136 million) debt facility, a vital but expensive lifeline for the struggling Australian gaming company as it fights to keep its Sydney casino license.

After weeks of negotiations, Star said late Wednesday that corporate lenders had agreed to provide the funds in two equal tranches, with the first expected to be available from the end of October. The annual interest rate is 13.5%.

The fresh package is essential for Star after a castigating inquiry last month found the company remained unfit to operate its flagship Sydney casino. The regulator — which is yet to decide on Star’s future — needs to be convinced that Star is financially able to run the casino and has a cultural turnaround plan in place.

Securing the funds, even at the price Star is paying, is an early milestone for new Chief Executive Officer Steve McCann. The agreement also allows the company to report its delayed full-year results on Thursday, which should in turn allow the company’s stock to resume trading.

The first A$100 million of the debt comes with a raft of conditions, including unspecified “regulatory consents and government approvals.”

The second tranche is subject to more extensive conditions and should be available from December. Star’s existing A$450 million facility has been reduced to A$334 million which is fully drawn, the company said.

Subscribe to the Bloomberg Australia Podcast on Apple, Spotify or wherever you listen.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.