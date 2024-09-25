Suzuki to Expand Stores in India, Toyota to Build Plant, Nikkei Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese automaker Suzuki plans to increase the number of car dealerships it has in India by 70% to around 6,800 by fiscal 2030, Nikkei reported Wednesday.
- Suzuki operates in India via subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India
- Separately, Toyota plans to build a new factory in India, Nikkei reported
- NOTE: Suzuki Sees India’s Automobile Market Growing Fivefold by 2047
- Toyota forged a strategic partnership with Suzuki in 2019 taking a stake of about 5%
- Representatives for Toyota didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg
