Suzuki to Expand Stores in India, Toyota to Build Plant, Nikkei Reports

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese automaker Suzuki plans to increase the number of car dealerships it has in India by 70% to around 6,800 by fiscal 2030, Nikkei reported Wednesday.

Suzuki operates in India via subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India

Separately, Toyota plans to build a new factory in India, Nikkei reported

NOTE: Suzuki Sees India’s Automobile Market Growing Fivefold by 2047

Toyota forged a strategic partnership with Suzuki in 2019 taking a stake of about 5%

Representatives for Toyota didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg

