ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Suzuki to Expand Stores in India, Toyota to Build Plant, Nikkei Reports

By Nicholas Takahashi
A Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. showroom in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, India. Photographer: Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg (Prashanth Vishwanathan/Bloomberg)

(Bloomberg) -- Japanese automaker Suzuki plans to increase the number of car dealerships it has in India by 70% to around 6,800 by fiscal 2030, Nikkei reported Wednesday.

  • Suzuki operates in India via subsidiary Maruti Suzuki India
  • Separately, Toyota plans to build a new factory in India, Nikkei reported
  • NOTE: Suzuki Sees India’s Automobile Market Growing Fivefold by 2047
  • Toyota forged a strategic partnership with Suzuki in 2019 taking a stake of about 5%
  • Representatives for Toyota didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Bloomberg

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Top Stories

Top Videos