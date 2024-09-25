These Are the 8 Best Hotels in Thailand, According to Michelin

(Bloomberg) -- In its inaugural hotel list for Thailand, Michelin has awarded eight hotels with its top, three key ranking. The “keys,” the guide’s lodging equivalent of stars for restaurants, were given to places across the country, from Bangkok to Surat Thani, where Samujana Villas will allegedly feature in Season Three of the White Lotus.

In total, Michelin recognized 58 hotels across the country. Besides the eight 3 keys (“an extraordinary stay”), 19 hotels were given two keys (“an exceptional stay”) and 31 got one key (“a very special stay”).“What is striking about Thailand is the diversity of accommodations – from the chicest hotel to urban oasis to quite low-key accommodations in the forest. These really stoked our Michelin guide inspectors,” said Elisabeth Boucher, communications director of the Michelin Guide.

Boucher noted that Michelin Key inspectors are anonymous. The inspectors assess hotels on the five universal criteria: excellence in architecture and interior design, quality and consistency of service, overall personality and character, value for the price, and a significant contribution to the neighborhood or setting.

Among the three-key winners, two are in Bangkok and two in Phuket; the rest are located in Surat Thani, Krabi, Trat, and Chiang Mai.

One of the three key winning hotels will reportedly also feature in the third season of the smash hit series the White Lotus, which was filmed in Thailand: Samujana Villas, the stunning private villas designed by the famed architecture Gary Fell. (Other Thai hotels appearing in the show are the Four Seasons Resort Koh Samui and Anantara Mai Khao Villas Phuket.)

“The important scene, one short scene, but the most important one,” said Arteera Shahrulanas, sales manager of Samujana Villas, about the White Lotus filming. “For now, I cannot be more specific than that until [the show] is out.”

It’s been a good month for Thai hotels. Last week, when the World’s 50 Best announced its hotel list, four were in Bangkok, including the Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok which ranked 12th on the list, and got three keys from Michelin. It was also crowned the best hotel in the world earlier in the month by the UK’s the Telegraph in its Hotel Awards.Perched along the Chao Phraya River, the hotel is renowned for its outstanding hospitality and notable guest list, including the late Queen Elizabeth II and actress Michelle Yeoh.

“We've had 148 years of perfecting this. We will celebrate our 150th anniversary in 2026,” said Anthony Tyler, general manager of Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok. “So, we built up a team of dedicated colleagues who come to work every day to delight our guests and give their best. And I think that's what is rewarded in these awards.”

But the hotel ranked No. 1 on the World’s 50 Best list, Capella Bangkok, missed out on the top ranking from Michelin. Instead it got two keys.

Tourism remains a key driver for Thailand’s economy, and the Michelin ranking could help bring in substantial benefits for the hotel and hospitality sector. Meanwhile, Bangkok’s fine dining scene has also become a draw for visitors.

Dick Simarro, vice president of hotel operations at SALA Hospitality Group whose SALA Samui Choengmon Beach secured two Michelin keys, reflected on Michelin’s impact on the restaurant industry: “Hopefully it'll have the same or similar effect for the hospitality industry as a whole.”

For now, Thailand is on track to meet its target of hosting 36.7 million tourists this year and generate 2 trillion baht ($60 billion) in revenue. Arrivals have totaled almost 25 million so far this year, up 31% from a year earlier.“Our mission is to attract tourists in destinations that we think are really worth it. Thailand is one of them, and we want to attract discerning travelers who are going to spend money in the country, who are going to be guided towards exceptional places,” said Michelin’s Boucher. She said that the key rankings are not a joint initiative with the Thai government.

The Thai Hotels Association reported a 62% occupancy rate in August, though this is expected to drop to 50% in September, a typically slower period for tourism.

Below are Michelin’s Three Key winners in Thailand.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok, BangkokThe Siam, BangkokFour Seasons Resort Chiang Mai, Chiang MaiSoneva Kiri, TratSamujana Villas, Surat ThaniPhulay Bay, A Ritz-Carlton Reserve, KrabiAmanpuri, PhuketKeemala, Phuket

