Wizz Air Proposes Bonus for CEO Amid ‘Parade of Black Swans’

(Bloomberg) -- Wizz Air Holdings Plc plans to create a new bonus package for its chief executive officer, rewarding him for steering the low-cost carrier at a time when it is struggling through geopolitical challenges and has dozens of its aircraft grounded due to engine issues.

The Budapest-based carrier’s proposals for Jozsef Varadi include a one-time restricted share award on October 1 which would be 300% of his £710,534 ($951,476) annual salary, according to notes accompanying its annual general meeting notice. Wizz will also create a long-term incentive plan award for Varadi from fiscal 2026, which would be 500% of his salary, according to the AGM notice.

Last year, Wizz shareholders approved a two-year extension to a long-term bonus plan that would award Varadi £100 million ($134 million) if the company hit certain targets. Since then, the airline has faced a “parade of black swans” including the continued Russian invasion of Ukraine and the start of the Israel-Hamas war as well as the Pratt & Whitney engine issue that grounded some of its fleet and stunted growth, Stephen L. Johnson, the interim chair of the remuneration committee, wrote in the notice.

Varadi will continue to be eligible for the so-called Value Creation Plan which includes the £100 million bonus, but all payouts under the new proposals will be offset against any bonuses under the earlier plan, the committee said.

Varadi is “by far the worst compensated CEO in the peer group and, absent action, he will remain in that untenable position,” Johnson said in the AGM notes. The new pay package would retain Varadi through the “challenging period” and motivate him to spur growth in the business, he said.

Shareholders will vote on the resolutions, including the remuneration policy, in the AGM scheduled for Wednesday. The California Public Employees’ Retirement System said they’d vote against the updated pay proposal.

