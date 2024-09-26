Commerzbank Vows Higher Profits Ahead of UniCredit Talks

(Bloomberg) -- Commerzbank AG pledged to increase profitability and pay out more money to investors as it enters talks with rival UniCredit SpA.

The German lender said on Thursday that profit should rise to €3.6 billion ($4 billion) by 2027, with most of that earmarked for shareholder payouts.

Chief Executive Officer-designate Bettina Orlopp told a conference that she’ll meet with UniCredit on Friday. Commerzbank rose as much as 5.3% in Frankfurt trading.

“We will stay very open minded,” Orlopp said.

“UniCredit is now a shareholder, an investor, and it’s very normal that you exchange views.”

The German lender is seeking to shore up investor support and fend off a possible takeover by UniCredit, after the Italian rival secured a 21% stake and said a full takeover is an option. While the government in Berlin opposes an acquisition, it indicated there’s little it can do to prevent the Italian rival from raising its stake. An influential shareholder has called on Commerzbank to engage with its suitor.

The stealthy way in which UniCredit built its stake, with the government claiming it was surprised by the move, has left Berlin irritated. Concerns that a foreign owner could threaten funding for the country’s small and mid-sized companies also played a role ing the government’s opposition to a deal.

Chairman Jens Weidmann said the new targets show Commerzbank can expand its “independent position,” and hinted at its crucial role in funding the country’s economy, calling the lender “a reliable partner” for domestic companies.

“As ‘Bank for Germany’, we firmly believe that it has considerable growth and appreciation potential,” he said in a statement.

New CEO

The board led by Weidmann this week named Chief Financial Officer Orlopp as Commerzbank’s new CEO, with incumbent Manfred Knof set to leave next week. Knof had indicated just before UniCredit’s interest became known that he didn’t want to seek another term.

“We will engage in any topic, in any combination which creates value for our stakeholders,” Orlopp said at an investor conference hosted by Bank of America Corp.

“The only thing we said is, we need to put stability in the situation,” she added. “When we have a lot of instability and insecurity, specifically on the staff side, that’s not helpful.”

UniCredit CEO Andrea Orcel has said that he’ll seek to influence Commerzbank’s strategy, whether a takeover happens or not. He has pointed to UniCredit’s higher profitability as evidence that his ideas would be beneficial for all shareholders in the German lender.

Commerzbank should be willing “to have an open dialog,” Alexandra Annecke, a portfolio manager at Union Investment, said Wednesday. “Cooperation with UniCredit - in whichever form - doesn’t need to be to Commerzbank’s detriment.” Union Investment says it owns 1.5% in the lender.

The profit target set by Commerzbank on Thursday is before payments on AT1 securities. It also pledged to raise its return on tangible equity, a key profitability metric, to more than 12% by 2027. The lender plans to pay out more than 90% of profit, after payments on AT1s, to shareholders for the years 2025 to 2027.

