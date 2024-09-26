NYC Mayor Eric Adams Indicted on Bribery and Fraud Charges

Eric Adams, mayor of New York, exits a weekly news conference at City Hall in New York, US, in 2023.

(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams was indicted on bribery and fraud charges following a federal corruption investigation, calling into question the political future of the man in charge of running the biggest US city.

In the indictment, widely reported Wednesday night but unsealed Thursday morning, Adams is accused of accepting illegal campaign contributions to his 2021 mayoral campaign from foreign nationals. The charges were filed by the office of Damian Williams, the US attorney in Manhattan.

Federal prosecutors allege that over nearly a decade, dating back to when Adams served as Brooklyn borough president, he accepted improper benefits, such as luxury international travel, including from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence over him.

Free Flights and Hotels

The prosecutors detailed improper relationships that Adams allegedly had with a Turkish diplomat, including accepting free upgrades and tickets to business class for himself and companions on round-trip flights from New York to China, France, Hungary, India, Sri Lanka and Turkey and discounted hotel stays.

They announced a press conference on the indictment at 11:30am in New York.

The indictment of Adams, just the second Black mayor in the city’s more than 400-year history, is a remarkable turn for a former police captain who beat a crowded field to win the mayor’s race in 2021, running on a law-and-order platform that pledged to make city government work better.

On Wednesday, after news of his indictment was made public, Adams, 64, vowed to remain in office and to fight the case. His lawyers have said their own investigation showed no evidence of illegal conduct by the mayor.

‘Spinning’

Adams’ lawyer Alex Spiro said in a statement that “we have known for some time that they would try to find a way to bring a case against Mayor Adams. Yesterday — more improper leaks. Today — they emailed us a summons (and created the spectacle of a bogus raid). And very soon they will no doubt hold an hour-long dog-and-pony show presser rather than appear in open court.”

“Federal judges call them out all the time for spinning in front of the cameras and tainting jurors,” Spiro added. “But they keep doing it because they can’t help themselves, the spotlight is just too exciting. We will see them in court.”

Adams said at a press conference Thursday that he will continue to serve as mayor and looks forward to defending himself against the charges.

No Disclosures

Adams is accused of exploiting New York City’s unusually generous public matching funds program, which provides $8 in public funds for every $1 raised by donors from New York City, up to a maximum of $250 for candidates seeking citywide office. The indictment alleges that Adams’ campaign applied for those funds based on straw donations, receiving as much as $2,000 in funds for each contribution.

In total, Adams’ mayoral campaign received more than $10 million in public funds.

Prosecutors say Adams “repeatedly took steps to shield the solicitation and acceptance of these benefits,” and did not disclose them in his annual financial disclosures, as required for a New York City employee.

Multiple Investigations

Williams’ investigation had sought information about whether the Adams campaign coordinated with the Turkish government to take illegal donations. It also looked at whether the mayor pressured city fire department officials to approve permits for a Turkish consulate building despite safety concerns, according to the New York Times.

A second federal investigation became public in February, widening the circle of Adams associates.

An official at the Turkish embassy in Washington declined to comment on Wednesday.

Federal agents publicly seized Adams’s mobile devices on Nov. 6 of 2023, and although Adams was carrying several mobile devices, he wasn’t carrying his personal cellphone, the indictment said.

Prosecutors allege that Adams later handed over his personal cellphone, “which is the device he used to communicate about the conduct” described in the indictment. By that time, he claimed “he had forgotten” the password to unlock it, complicating the FBI’s ability to access the phone’s contents.

Vivid Details

The indictment is detailed. Prosecutors claim that during an August 2017 trip, Adams and a relative accepted “a heavily discounted stay” at the St. Regis Hotel in Istanbul, which was owned by a Turkish businesswoman who “sought to ingratiate herself with Adams.” He stayed at the “Bentley Suite” for two nights that should have cost $7,000, but instead the mayor paid $600.

The Turkish official allegedly told Adams in September 2021 it was “his turn” to repay him by pressuring New York City Fire Department officials to enable the opening of a new 36-story Turkish consulate building without a fire inspection ahead of a visit by the Turkish president.

Scrutiny of Adams — who is seeking re-election — and his administration has rapidly accelerated since Sept. 4, when federal agents targeted senior officials. First Deputy Mayor Sheena Wright, City Schools Chancellor David Banks, Deputy Mayor for Public Safety Philip Banks, and Police Commissioner Edward Caban had their homes searched or cell phones seized.

Those searches, connected to two additional investigations being conducted by the Manhattan US attorney’s office, spurred several resignations, including Caban’s.

Adams has stressed that the investigations aren’t a distraction.

“Now, if I am charged, many may say I should resign because I cannot manage the city while fighting the case,” he said in a video message released by his office late Wednesday, before the indictment was unsealed. “I can also understand how everyday New Yorkers would be concerned that I cannot do my job while I face accusations.”

But, he said, “I have been facing these lies for months, since I began to speak out for all of you and their investigation started — yet the city has continued to improve. Make no mistake: you elected me to lead this city — and lead it I will.”

--With assistance from Chris Dolmetsch and Myles Miller.

