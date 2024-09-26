Southwest Airlines Sets $2.5 Billion Buyback in Turnaround Plan

(Bloomberg) -- Southwest Airlines Co. authorized a new $2.5 billion stock buyback program and detailed plans to revamp customer-facing policies as the carrier tries to fend off an activist investor seeking to overhaul operations.

Proposed changes to the carrier’s seating procedure and moves to add premium options will help generate an additional $1.5 billion in earnings in the coming years, according to a statement Thursday ahead of an investor presentation. Southwest also raised its third-quarter sales forecast and said it added former airline executive Robert Fornaro to its board.

The disclosures offered new details about Southwest’s plan to turn around lagging financial results and update its long-standing, one-size-fits-all business model to appeal to today’s consumers. The airline aims to convince shareholders that its efforts are working and there’s no need for activist Elliott Investment Management’s aggressive plan to shake up the company.

Southwest’s shares rose 4.1% before regular trading in New York.

Elliott, which is demanding that Bob Jordan be removed as chief executive officer, has amped up pressure on the airline, saying it would call a special shareholder meeting in the coming weeks so investors can vote on its slate of 10 new directors. The need for change is urgent, Elliott said this week, because of “reckless and chaotic” actions taken by executives to help preserve their jobs.

Southwest already has announced a number of significant changes, including plans to offer assigned seats, ditching the free-for-all policy of more than 50 years. It will also begin redeye flights and add a premium section with more leg room. Chairman Gary Kelly plans to retire in 2025, and another six directors will step down this year.

The airline took steps Wednesday to eliminate unprofitable routes, saying it would cut roughly a third of its flights through Atlanta, the world’s busiest airport. While Southwest doesn’t plan involuntary layoffs, the move is expected to lead to more than 300 pilot and flight attendant job reductions — drawing a harsh rebuke from union officials.

“We are outraged,” Bill Bernal, president of the Transport Workers Union local representing flight attendants, said in a message to its members. “Promises were broken and now the lives of flight attendants and their families are severely impacted.”

Southwest has struggled this year with slowing growth, fewer-than-expected aircraft deliveries from Boeing Co., rising labor costs and a series of flight-safety incidents that triggered a Federal Aviation Administration review. The airline’s stock has fallen slightly this year through Wednesday, lagging far behind the 20% gain in the S&P 500 Index.

That has made the carrier vulnerable to attacks from Elliott, which disclosed its stake in June and has become Southwest’s second-largest investor. The activist has taken aim at both Jordan and Kelly for poor execution and a “stubborn unwillingness to evolve the company’s strategy.”

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.