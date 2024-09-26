Vail Resorts Fires 14% of Corporate Staff

(Bloomberg) -- Vail Resorts, the world’s largest owner of ski resorts, is letting go 14% of its corporate employees and less than 2% of its total workforce as part of an efficiency drive.

The company’s two-year plan is aimed at producing $100 million in annual cost savings by the end of fiscal 2026, according to a statement Thursday.

Vail’s portfolio has grown to 42 resorts from 10 over the past decade. The company employed about 7,600 people year round in fiscal 2024, according to a filing.

