Commerzbank’s Orlopp Slated to Join UniCredit Call to Chart Path

(Bloomberg) -- The incoming chief executive officer of Commerzbank AG is set to discuss with UniCredit SpA officials how to work together, just two weeks after the Italian lender said it may try to purchase the smaller competitor.

Bettina Orlopp is expected to join a video call on Friday where she will meet leading UniCredit officials to listen to feedback and suggestions on strategy, people familiar with the matter said. It’s not clear if the executives plan to discuss a potential combination during the meeting, they said asking not to be identified discussing the private deliberations.

Representatives for UniCredit and Commerzbank declined to comment.

UniCredit secured a 21% stake in Commerzbank earlier this month, with CEO Andrea Orcel saying a full takeover is an option. He has also said he wants to present suggestions to Commerzbank’s management on how to improve performance, pointing at his own lender’s higher profitability as proof that his ideas could be of benefit for the German one too.

While Orlopp has said Commerzbank’s existing strategy is effective, she has also said she’ll consider proposals coming from the outside. She has previously indicated she prefers the lender to remain independent, saying “we don’t need” UniCredit, but has stopped short of outright opposition to any deal.

“We will stay very open minded,” Orlopp said at an investor conference on Thursday. “UniCredit is now a shareholder, an investor, and it’s very normal that you exchange views.”

Commerzbank lifted its financial targets and payout ambitions on Thursday. Orlopp is set to formally assume the CEO post next week when incumbent Manfred Knof leaves the company.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.