Next CEO Wolfson Sells £29 Million of Shares in the UK Retailer

(Bloomberg) -- Next Plc’s share price dipped after CEO Simon Wolfson sold £29 million ($39 million) worth of his stock in the British fashion and homewares retailer.

Wolfson has relinquished a total of 290,000 shares, the company said a regulatory filing on Friday. The shares made up about 20% of his holding, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Before the sale he held about 1.4 million shares.

Shares dipped 1.3% on the news.

Next widely outperforms the wider retail market, rising more than 90% in the last two years. Wolfson’s decision comes ahead of a widely-anticipated budget from the UK’s new Labour government next month, with Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves expected to raise taxes. Reeves has promised not to hike income tax or National Insurance, but has not ruled out changes to capital gains tax or other measures aimed at wealth.

Wolfson is a Conservative peer in the UK’s House of Lords and was a supporter of Britain’s exit from the European Union.

