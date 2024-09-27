NYC Mayor Adams Arrives in Court to Face US Corruption Charges

(Bloomberg) -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrived at a Manhattan court Friday to be formally charged in a sprawling federal indictment accusing him of accepting bribes and illegal campaign contributions from foreign nationals.

Adams will likely plead not guilty to the charges after he said Thursday that he will continue to serve as mayor, even as some New York politicians called for him to step down.

Prosecutors allege that over nearly a decade, dating back to when Adams served as Brooklyn borough president, he accepted improper benefits including luxury travel from wealthy foreign businesspeople and at least one Turkish government official seeking to gain influence. He’s also accused of secretly accepting illegal contributions to his 2021 campaign.

“I look forward to defending myself and defending the people of this city as I’ve done throughout my entire professional career,” Adams, 64, said Thursday.

Among the more than $100,000 in benefits Adams got were airline tickets and upgrades to business class for him and companions on round-trip flights from New York to China, France, Hungary, India, Sri Lanka and Turkey, as well as discounted hotel stays, all of which he failed to disclose as required by law, prosecutors said.

Manhattan US Attorney Damian Williams suggested others may face charges. “We continue to dig,” he said at a Thursday press conference. “We will hold more people accountable.”

Adams’ defense lawyer, Alex Spiro, blasted the government’s case.

“There’s no corruption,” Spiro said. There was “nothing illegal or wrong” about the flights the mayor took, and that they are the kind of upgrades that airlines give VIPs all the time, he said.

The case is US v. Adams, 24-cr-566, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.