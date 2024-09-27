Volkswagen Lowers Forecast Again on Waning Car Demand

Newly manufactured Volkswagen AG (VW) cars on a transporter near the VW factory in Zwickau, Germany, on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2024. Volkswagen defended plans to consider unprecedented factory closures in Germany, saying flagging car sales have left the company with about two plants too many.

(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG cut its annual guidance for a second time this year on weak demand for its passenger cars, marking the latest blow to Germany’s struggling automotive sector.

The automaker on Friday reduced its forecast for operating return on sales to 5.6%. That’s down from a prediction of as much as 7% in July, when the company lowered its expectations partly due to expected costs from closing an Audi plant in Belgium.

All three major German carmakers — including Mercedes-Benz Group AG and BMW AG — have now warned on profit. They’re struggling with slower sales in their key market China, where buyers are holding back because of a deepening real estate crisis. Meanwhile, rising competition in electric vehicles is driving steep discounts and lower margins, with declining consumer confidence slowing offtake of combustion-engine cars.

Volkswagen said its namesake passenger-car brand and its commercial vehicles unit performed below expectations. It flagged potential additional risks for its volume group that also comprises Skoda and Seat, citing a “deterioration in the macroeconomic environment.”

Global deliveries will drop to around 9 million units this year, from 9.24 million in 2023, VW said Friday. The automaker had previously forecast a 3% increase in deliveries.

VW now expects net cash flow in the automotive division to reach around €2 billion, down from as much as €4.5 billion previously, partly because of M&A activities including a partnership with Rivian Automotive Inc. on EV technology.

