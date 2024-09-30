Apollo Buys Most of Deutsche Bank SRT Linked to $3 Billion Debt

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 22: The headquarters of Deutsche Bank pictured on September 22, 2020 in Frankfurt, Germany. According to recent media reports Deutsche Bank has been linked to large-scale, criminal money laundering through the so-called FinCEN files. The files, which are reports of suspicious activity filed by banks with a U.S. regulator, show Deutsche Bank executives, including current CEO Christian Sewing and Chairman Paul Achleitner, were informed of vulnerabilities at Deutsche over the laundering of billions of dollars through its Moscow office on behalf of criminal enterprises. Deutsche Bank had previously blamed the scandal on mid-level management in the Moscow office. The leaked FinCEN files point to money laundering by several global banks, including Deutsche Bank, HSBC, JP Morgan and Barclays. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management bought most of Deutsche Bank AG’s significant risk transfer linked to a portfolio of $3 billion in leveraged finance debt, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The New York-based alternative asset manager took over 50% of the SRT transaction, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the transaction was private. The SRT was issued out of Deutsche Bank’s Loft program. Representatives at Apollo and Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

In SRTs, banks offload the risk of loan portfolios, holding on to the assets but paying investment firms to share future losses. Usually, a bank would obtain default protection for as much as 15% of potential losses. In return, investors receive yields frequently in the low double digits.

Frankfurt-based Deutsche Bank increased the size of the transaction amid strong investor demand, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month. The SRT is a portfolio of credit facilities and loans, the people said.

The riskiest portion of $420 million of bonds was priced at 10.5 percentage points over the Secured Overnight Financing Rate, or SOFR, data compiled by Bloomberg show. A mezzanine portion of $120 million, which absorbs losses after the junior piece, was priced at a spread of 3.75 percentage points over benchmark rates, the data show.

Global issuance of SRTs for the whole of 2024 is on pace to reach $28 billion to $30 billion, based on a strong second-half pipeline, according to Chorus Capital estimates released in July. That compares with about $24 billion last year, the highest annual volume on record.

--With assistance from Laura Benitez.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.