Levi Partners With Beyoncé in Exclusive Ad Campaign

(Bloomberg) -- Levi Strauss & Co. has teamed up with Beyoncé in a series of ads capitalizing on the buzz generated after the global pop icon released a song on the hit album “Cowboy Carter” with the denim-maker’s name.

The campaign will recreate some of the brand’s most memorable advertisements. The first one released was “Launderette,” where Beyoncé takes off her jeans and throws them in the wash, similar to a 1985 ad. The campaign will also include social media and exclusive products.

Earlier this year, the brand received surprise publicity from Beyoncé’s newest album where a song was titled “Levii’s Jeans.” Levi’s Chief Executive Officer Michelle Gass said the shout out was “completely organic” and the company had “nothing to do with it” in a Bloomberg TV interview.

Shares of the company have gained 31% this year through Friday’s close, outpacing the S&P 500 index.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.