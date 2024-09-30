MLB to Revert to Old Uniforms in 2026

(Bloomberg) -- Major League Baseball is going back to its old uniforms after its redesigned jerseys were widely panned for their awkward look and fit.

Starting in 2026, all MLB uniforms will use the same materials as what it previously used, including the lettering, sleeve patch embroidery and pants, the league said on Monday in an article on its website. Next season, teams will adopt a hybrid jersey setup that addresses some of the criticism, because production timelines won’t allow for the changes to be adopted by opening day.

MLB began using new uniforms this year that are produced by Fanatics Inc. and designed by Nike Inc. The arrangement will continue as the uniforms revert back to old versions.

The new jerseys drew complaints due to their different lettering and pants that were too sheer. Following the complaints, a league-wide survey was conducted to figure out how to move forward.

“At its core, what has happened here is that Nike was innovating something that didn’t need to be innovated,” the MLB’s players’ union said in a memo to its members earlier this year.

