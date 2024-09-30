SEB Appoints Another Former Research Analyst as Its Next CFO

(Bloomberg) -- Swedish lender SEB AB has appointed Christoffer Malmer, currently the head of its ‘Embedded’ unit, as its next chief financial officer starting Oct. 1.

Prior to joining SEB in 2011, Malmer was head of European financials research at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in London. He will succeed Masih Yazdi who also held a number of bank analyst positions before he worked for the Stockholm-based lender, the firm said in a statement on Monday.

Yazdi’s decision to step down came only two days after the bank announced a new organizational structure in which its wealth and asset management operations were combined into one division, as well as the creation of a new chief operating officer position that would also be SEB’s deputy chief executive officer.

Malmer’s Embedded business offers banking and financial services to customers under its own brand rather SEB’s. Before that he ran SEBx, a unit focused on innovation and new technologies in the banking sector.

