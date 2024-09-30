Stellantis Cuts 2024 Forecast on Costs for US, Global Slowdown

The 2024 Jeep Gladiator Mojave truck, left, and 2024 Jeep Gladiator Rubicon truck during the 2023 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) in Detroit, Michigan, US, on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. The event showcases over 20 attractions, events, and shows about vehicles and the ever-growing technology behind them. Photographer: Nic Antaya/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV cut its profit margin forecast for the year, citing costs to revive its struggling Jeep and Dodge businesses in the US and a global slowdown in the auto industry.

The company’s adjusted operating income margin will be 5.5% to 7.0% this year, down from a previous forecast of double digit, the automaker said Monday in a statement. Industrial free cash flow will range from negative €5 billion to negative €10 billion, versus prior guidance for positive free cash flow.

Stellantis is speeding up efforts to reduce inventory in the US, targeting no more than 330,000 vehicles by year’s end, from a prior timing objective of the first quarter of 2025.

Stellantis’s announcement adds to a litany of guidance cuts from European automakers, which have been hurt by sluggish sales and mounting competition from Chinese rivals. Volkswagen AG on Friday issued its second profit warning in three months, slashing expectations for revenue, profit and cash flow due to waning demand for its cars.

