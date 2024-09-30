TD Bank Resolves Treasuries Spoofing Case Amid Wider US Probes

Evan Mancer, president and chief investment officer of Cardinal Capital Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss the inevitability surrounding TD Bank's CEO succession.

(Bloomberg) -- Toronto-Dominion Bank will pay more than $20 million as part of a deal with US prosecutors and regulators to resolve investigations over a former trader’s alleged placement of “spoof” orders to manipulate the US Treasuries market.

The US Department of Justice on Monday said in a New Jersey federal court filing that the Canadian bank entered into a three-year deferred prosecution agreement to end criminal and civil probes into “hundreds of fraudulent spoof orders amounting to tens of billions of dollars of false supply and demand” for US Treasury securities.

A spokesperson for Toronto-Dominion didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The deal comes as Toronto-Dominion is facing separate allegations that it failed to catch money laundering and other financial crimes at several US branches, with prosecutors having filed at least four cases in New York, New Jersey and Florida. The Wall Street Journal reported last week that the bank is nearing a guilty plea in the anti-money-laundering probe within the next two weeks, citing people familiar with the matter.

The spoofing case stems from conduct allegedly committed by a former trader Jeyakumar Nadarajah, who was charged in November with 16 counts of fraud and securities manipulation based on alleged spoofing between 2018 and 2019. Nadarajah has pleaded not guilty and is scheduled to go to trial in February.

Toronto-Dominion on Monday agreed to pay a criminal penalty of more than $9 million and $12.5 million to end civil investigations by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. The bank will also pay $4.7 million in compensation to victims and forfeit $1.4 million.

Under the deal, the bank must strengthen its compliance regime and avoid further violations of US law. If Toronto-Dominion meets those terms, the case will be dropped after three years.

The case is US v TD Securities (USA) LLC, 24-cr-623, US District Court, District of New Jersey.

