Top Angola Judge Criticizes Low Number of Money Laundering Cases

(Bloomberg) -- A senior Angolan judge said the low number of money laundering cases brought to trial show the country isn’t doing enough to fight the crime.

Daniel Modesto Geraldes, president of the Criminal Chamber at the Supreme Court, told Luanda’s RNA Radio that the country’s courts prosecuted fewer than 10 money laundering cases over four years.

“This raises concerns and suggests that something isn’t right,” Geraldes said.

A spokesman for the state prosecutor didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Angola, which is trying to avoid being added to a global illicit-money watchlist, scored 33 out of 100 in 2023 on Berlin-based Transparency International’s Corruption Perceptions Index. That score ranked it 121 out of 180 countries surveyed.

