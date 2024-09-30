US Port Strike Expected on Tuesday, New York’s Hochul Says

Kathy Hochul, governor of New York, speaks to members of the media during a New York State Financial Control Board meeting in New York, US, on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022. The New York State Financial Control Board discussed the Fiscal Year 2023 adopted budget and financial plan.

(Bloomberg) -- New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she fully expects a strike by dockworkers to go ahead, which will halt operations at East and Gulf coast trade gateways including the Port of New York-New Jersey, the nation’s busiest Atlantic hub for international commerce.

“The food supply is secure right now,” Hochul said during a press conference Monday, while urging people not to rush out to grocery stores to stockpile supplies as they did during the pandemic.

The US Maritime Alliance, a group known as USMX that represents ocean carriers and port terminal operators, and the International Longshoremen’s Association have no talks planned before their contract expires at midnight — setting the stage for a strike to start Tuesday.

In a statement on Monday, the ILA said USMX “continues to block the path toward a settlement” on a new contract and “seems intent on causing a strike at all ports from Maine to Texas beginning in almost 12 hours.”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. transport analysts estimate the shutdown of eastern and Gulf ports could have an economic impact of between $3.8 billion to $4.5 billion a day, “some of which would be recovered after a return to normal operations over time.”

Hochul said that while there won’t likely be major disruptions to food supplies, over time there could be shortages of certain items. “We’re deeply concerned about the impact that a strike could have on our supply chains, especially when it comes to critical goods like medical supplies and others,” she said.

Hochul said state agencies have been working with the supply chain industry to get cargo off ships and out of port terminals ahead of the potential strike.

Rick Cotton, the NY-NJ Port Authority’s executive director, said the facility anticipates close to 100,000 containers will be stored at the NJ-NJ port and remain there for the duration of the strike. The 35 ships coming in or arriving at the port over the next week are expected to go to anchorage.

