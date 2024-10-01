Brembo Sells Its Entire Stake in Italian Tiremaker Pirelli

An employee uses a machine during the assembly of automobile tires at the Pirelli & Co. SpA production plant in Merlo, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina, on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2017. The National Institute of Statistics and Censuses is scheduled to release industrial production figures on August 31.

(Bloomberg) -- Italian brake maker Brembo NV is selling its entire stake in Pirelli & C. SpA, ending any speculation that the two firms may eventually combine.

Brembo is selling 55.8 million of Pirelli ordinary shares in a placement to institutional investors, equal to about 5.6% of the Milan-based tire-maker, according to a statement on Tuesday. BNP Paribas SA has been appointed as sole global coordinator and bookrunner in connection with the placement.

Pirelli is one of Italy’s most iconic manufacturers, producing tires for high-end brands including Ferrari NV, McLaren Automotive Ltd. and Bentley Motors Ltd. Pirelli’s Executive Vice Chairman Marco Tronchetti Provera earlier this year increased his stake in the company to around 23%.

Brembo had bought into the company in 2020 and later increased its stake. Last year, it signed a shareholders’ agreement with Tronchetti’s holding company Camfin to strengthen their position. Chinese conglomerate Sinochem Holdings remains Pirelli’s largest investor.

