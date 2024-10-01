Citigroup Consent Order From 2013 Ended by Federal Reserve

(Bloomberg) -- The Federal Reserve said it was ending a decade-old enforcement action against Citigroup Inc. related to Banamex USA and Citibank NA.

The 2013 enforcement action involved anti-money laundering controls at the two units, according to the Fed. As part of the consent order at the time, the Fed required Citigroup to tighten safeguards and cited findings of deficiencies by the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The Fed announced the end of its consent order in a statement on Tuesday. A representative for Citigroup declined to comment.

