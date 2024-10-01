CVS to Cut 2,900 Jobs as It Considers Breaking Up the Business

Products on shelves at a CVS pharmacy store in New York, US, on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Photographer: Nora Savosnick/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- CVS Health Corp. plans to cut roughly 2,900 jobs to reduce costs, the health-care company said, as it conducts a strategic review of its operations that includes a possible breakup.

Corporate roles will be the main focus, a CVS spokesperson said Tuesday. None of the job losses will involve front-line workers at the company’s stores, pharmacies or distribution centers, they said.

CVS is evaluating a possible separation of its retail and insurance businesses, according to a person familiar with the matter. The company is facing headwinds from rising costs at its drugstore chain and medical expenses at the Aetna health insurance arm.

